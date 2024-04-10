A Nollywood actor, Pope Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, is dead.

The news of his death was shared on Wednesday, April 10, by filmmaker, Samuel Olatunji.

He said that the actor, along with three others, lost their lives when their boat capsized.

“Four actors, including Jnr Pope, fell into Anam River on their way to a location, and their bodies have been recovered.

“What a sad day for Nollywood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Olatunji wrote on his Instagram page.

Junior Pope leaves behind his wife and three children.

In a video he posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Junior Pope, who was on a boat without a life jacket, begged the captain to go slowly.

The Nollywood actor told his followers to see how actors risk their lives to entertain them.

He began to plead with the captain to go slowly as he shouted, “I have three children to raise.”

In the caption, he wrote, “See me lamenting… The risk we take to entertain you; crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket… Na wahoooooo… Who does that ??”

He has acted in Nollywood movies like, “Secret Adventures”, “Eye of the Eagle”, “Bitter Generation”, “Wrong Initiation,” and “Honey Money” among others.