JUSUN strike to continue as FG negotiations collapse

The leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has called on members nationwide to continue with the industrial action following collapse of negotiations on the way forward.

The call was contained in a circular issued on April 16 and addressed to all National Email Council members and all members of the association.

In the said document, which was signed by the Deputy National Secretary, Nnamani expressed the appreciation of the national chairman, Marwan Mustapha Adamu to members for their spirit of solidarity and comradship exhibited in the industrial action.

The circular reads in part: “You are by notice informed that the industrial action continues as the Federal government and the Governors are yet to find the grounds of meeting with our demands.

“We are aware of the threats and pressure that may come from the “Governors” but please be resolute.

Meanwhile, the strike has taken a different dimension as members have been directed to embarked on a national protest across the country.

Specifically, the circular stated, ” Further be informed that following an emergency meeting of the NWC on April 15, 2021, it is agreed that the union would organize a “peaceful protest” in the Federal Capital, which will be replicated in the 36 states capital in furtherance of our agitations, from 19th day of April, 2021.

Judiciary workers, under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), had on April 6, embarked on the indefinite nationwide strike demanding an enforcement of constitutional provisions and court judgments granting financial autonomy to the judiciary at both the state and federal levels.

Several meetings held between the leadership of JUSUN with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, the Nigerian Governors Forum, the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Ngige, and some members of the House of Representatives, have failed to end the strike.