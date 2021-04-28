Kaduna Assembly declares former Speaker’s seat vacant

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has declared the seat of the immediate past Speaker of the Assembly, Aminu Shagali vacant for being absent from all legislative activities for more than a year without any reason.

Spokesman of the Assembly, Tanimu Musa in an interview with Channels Television, explained that by such action, the former Speaker, representing Sabon Gari constituency, ceases to be a member of the House for violating section 109, subsection one, paragraph F of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said that the Clerk of the Assembly has been told to communicate with the Independent National Electoral Commission to set up a new date of re-run for the seat.

In a similar development, the State Assembly has suspended four of its members for violating various rules of the House.

The four members including two former Deputy Speakers of the Assembly are suspended for a period of 12 months.

They are Nuhu Shadalafiya, Isah Hazo, Yusuf Liman and Salisu Isa.

According to the Spokesman of the Assembly, three among the suspended members, Hon. Shadalafiya representing Kagarko constituency, Isah Hazo from Basawa constituency, and Yusuf Liman of Makera constituency were suspended last year for nine months in an attempt to impeach the incumbent Speaker, Yusuf Zailani.