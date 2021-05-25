Kaduna Forestry College set to relocate over kidnapping fears

Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State is relocating temporarily, the provost Usman Muhammad said.

Muhammad announced this on Monday in Kaduna while addressing reporters, according to a report by Channels TV

Top management staff of the school, as well as some of the students released by abductors and their parents attended the conference.

Muhammad said the institution would be relocated to a temporary place where normal academic activities would continue until further notice.

Muhammad explained that the decision became necessary because the present location of the college in Igabi Local Government Area of the state was no longer safe.

He gave an assurance that the management would provide vehicles for easy transportation of the students amid tight security.

He announced that the school fees of the 37 students who were initially kidnapped by bandits had been waived for the courses they were pursuing at the college.

Bandits invaded the school in March and kidnapped 37 students – an incident that led to the subsequent closure of the school.

The students were later released in three batches in a space of one month – five on April 5, five on April 8, and 29 on March 5.