Kaduna govt demolishes alleged ‘sex party’ building

…event plan a joke, says suspect

officials of the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency have demolished Asher Hotel in Barnawa, Kaduna South, over alleged plans to host a sex party.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Nuhu Garba, said the property was pulled down on Thursday.

He explained that the action was in accordance with the laws regulating property in the state.

Garba said, “The law vested the agency with powers to demolish any building that contravenes the rights of occupancy.

“For instance, if a residential building is turned into something other than the purpose it was meant, the law gives us powers to demolish such property, especially if it’s against public interest.”

The Kaduna State Police Command had on Wednesday said it made arrests in connection with the maiden edition of the Kaduna sex party.

The party, which received high publicity on social media and slated for December 27, 2020 at an undisclosed venue, was, however, aborted.

Among the requirements on the invite obtained by our correspondent was that male and female were expected to be naked, as no clothes would be allowed at the venue.

The party was expected to last till daybreak, during which participants would have sex for a fee ranging from N2,000 for the popular side, and N3,000 to N5,000 for the VIPs.

The organisers had also stated in the invite that participants would be tested for sexually transmitted diseases at the entrance, while they were to come with condoms, warning that there would not be forced sexual acts at the party.

But the state swiftly moved to abort the party, directing the police to arrest those behind it.

The Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media, Abdullah Yunus, said, “When we got to know of this development, the government was disturbed, so the Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, informed the police.”

Meanwhile, one of the party organisers paraded by the police on Thursday, said it was meant to be “a mere party among friends.”

The suspect, who did not disclose his name, said, “The Kaduna sex party started as a joke between me and my friends. It was not meant to go public. It was not meant to cause nuisance to the public of Kaduna State. It was just someone that felt that she was too brilliant that posted it on Twitter. I never posted the party invite on Twitter. Yes, I initiated it.

“The whole thing was a joke. A friend made the flier that was posted on Twitter and put my number on it and we all laughed over it, but somebody sent it to someone and to another person, until it got to Twitter.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, said amid COVID-19 fears, the youth were not scared to indulge in a sex party.

Muri said those arrested over the party had confessed to the crime.

He said, “On December 27, 2020, around 8.30pm, based on credible information that some youths in wanton violation of the existing COVID-19 regulations prohibiting assembly or gathering of individuals for social activities, among other activities in the state, concluded plans to stage an elaborate party, titled, ‘Kaduna Sex Party.’

“On receipt of this information, teams of Operation Yaki and policemen from S/Tasha division swung into action and arrested the following suspects: Abraham Albera, owner of the hotel; Umar Rufai, of 27, Calabar Street/Katsina Road, Kaduna; and Suleiman Lemona, of Ajiya Street, S/Tasha, Kaduna.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to have actively participated in organising the event. Information has it that the principal organiser of the event is at large.

“All the musical instruments brought for the event were recovered. Suspects are currently under investigation and will be charged to court.”.