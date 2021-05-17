Kaduna govt moves to thwart labour unions’ strike

Kaduna State Government said it was ready to thwart the plan to paralyse the state by some labour unions.

In a statement issued at the weekend by the Commissioner of Local Government and the Head of Service, the government explained why it has chosen to reduce its work force, as it faces financial headwinds.

It told unionists that the government has responsibility to cater for its 10 million citizens, rather than using the entire state resources to pay the wages of 100,000 workers.

“The Kaduna State Government will not subject its policy to the veto of a mob”, it warned in the statement.

“This government did not campaign on a platform of tired populism and it was not elected to practice timidity as public policy.

“It is not about to create the mistaken impression that it has much fiscal wiggle room as a subnational or that it is the supreme goal of government to pay 100,000 people while ignoring the larger public welfare of 10m citizens”.