Kaduna govt orders workers to stay at home to curtail coronavirus spread

The Kaduna State Government has directed all workers below Grade Level 14 to stay at home as from Monday, Dec. 12 to prevent spread of COVID-19.

However, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, said the workers can be summoned to the office by their supervisors any time they are needed.

Adekeye said that El-Rufai has signed and authorised new regulations to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state with effect from Monday.

‘’It is mandatory to wear face mask outside the house.

“Organisations and individuals that allow people into their premises have the responsibility to enforce the no mask, no entry mandate.

“Face mask should be worn to cover both the nose and mouth.

‘’Places of worship must enforce face mask use, provide sanitisers and ensure physical distancing. The number of worshippers will be capped. Congregational worship should not exceed one hour.

“Transport operators must reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50 per cent of capacity.

‘’Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hair dressing and barbing salons can remain open, but service providers and customers must use face mask and limit the number of persons they admit and serve at any time,’’ he said.