Kaduna govt to commence community policing

The Kaduna State Government is set to commence community policing following the state of insecurity in the country.

The state government has commenced the screening youths across the 23 local government areas of the state.

This was disclosed on Monday during a meeting with members of the National Assembly and traditional rulers from the northern and central senatorial zones in the state chaired by the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe.

During the meeting, the National Assembly members led by the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani renewed the call for the restructuring of the nation’s security architecture, especially as it relates to the establishment of state and community policing, as a way of addressing the problem of insecurity in Kaduna state and other parts of the country.

The lawmakers also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Nasir El-Rufai on his efforts in addressing the security challenges in the state.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and that of local government Affairs Jafaru Sani also called for an overview of the security situation in Kaduna state, and efforts being made by the state government to tackle the security challenges.

The meeting later goes into closed door, and after about three hours of deliberation, the lawmakers brief reporters on some of the immediate and long term resolutions reached.

One of the first steps according to senator Uba Sani is the urgent need to recruit more youths as community policing constables, who will be sent to their respective communities .

Senator Sani also disclosed that he is working on a bill to restructure police architecture, to meet contemporary challenges, adding that if it scales through, the bill will create state police.

The meeting also resolves to engage traditional rulers as stakeholders in the community policing arrangement giving their closeness to the people at the grassroots.