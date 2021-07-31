Kaduna State files fresh charges against El-Zakzaky

Kaduna State government has taken another giant step to ensure the return of Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and his wife to prison.

The state Director of Public Prosecution, Daris Bayero, confirmed on Friday that new charges have been filed against El Zakzaky and his wife.

This comes barely 48 hours after they were discharged and acquitted by the Kaduna State High Court.

El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat Ibrahim had battled 8 count charges of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others for four years.

They were only released on July 28, 2021, after the judge held that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants on allegations of culpable homicide and unlawful assembly.

However, this time they will face fresh charges bothering on terrorism and treasonable felony against the state and federal government.

Bayero explained that some of the actions of the IMN leader upon which he is being charged with fresh allegations dated back before 2015.

Bayero added that with the fresh charges, the court will consequently issue an order for the arrest of Elzakzaky for him to answer the charges.