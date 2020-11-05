Kaduna State lifts curfew in 23 LGs

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state following the #EndSARS protests which snowballed into violence.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “the Kaduna State Government has approved the full relaxation of the 6pm to 6am curfew in all the 23 local government areas of the state.

“The lifting of the curfew takes effect immediately.

“Heads of security agencies have been notified of the development. In the meantime, vigorous patrols and security surveillance will continue.”