Kaduna State relaxes curfew in 21 LGAs

Kaduna State Government has relaxed curfew in 21 local government areas (LGAs) excluding Chikun and Kaduna-South.

Those two LGAs will remain on a 24-hour lockdown.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said people across the 21 LGAs are free to go about their lawful businesses from 6 am to 4 pm with effect from Tuesday, Oct. 27

According to him, the security assessment in Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs showed that criminal attempts to violate life and property still persist.

“Residents of these two local government areas are advised to remain in their homes as efforts to normalise the situation continues.

“Markets, offices and commercial centres, hotels and recreation centres in the two LGAs are to remain closed during the 24-hour curfew.

“Social and mass gatherings are also prohibited in these areas until further notice.

“Essential services, hospitals and medical facilities are expected to open and offer services during this period.”

The government urged persons with useful information on those who engage in looting to call the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999. – NAN.