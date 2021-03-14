Kaduna students beg as kidnappers demand N500m

Gunmen, who abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in the Mando Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have demanded N500 million for the release of the students.

According to the Kaduna State Government, the students comprise 23 females and 16 males.

In a video published on Saturday, one of the students, who spoke on behalf of others, pleaded for the government to come to their rescue, saying, “time is going”.

He also said the kidnappers threatened to take his life and the lives of his colleagues should the government try to deploy troops to their location.

The student also complained about the health of his colleagues.

The kidnappers stormed the school last Friday and kidnapped the students. Security forces were said to have rescued 180 of the abductees but 39 students are still in the den of the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has said he won’t allow terrorists and bandits to destroy the school system.

The President stated this on Saturday, according to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Shehu, in the statement, said, “President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday issued a stern warning to would-be terrorists and bandits targeting schools, saying the country will not allow the destruction of the school system.

“President Buhari commended efforts of the Kaduna State government and early response of the military which led to the rescue of 180 students including eight staff members but urged that the others declared missing be found and returned safely to their families.

“The President also commended efforts and contributions of local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers, saying that a country which has an efficient local intelligence network is a safer country.”

“President Buhari expressed sympathy with the victims of this incident and hoped for an early end to the ordeal of those still held captive,” the statement added.