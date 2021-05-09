Kaduna students: Some of our abductors are foreigners – Victim

One of the freed students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, has said some of their abductors are foreigners.

The student identified as Pamela Ibrahim revealed that some of the bandits who abducted them are foreigners.

Ibrahim while recounting her experience with the bandits, said that the bandits abducted them to get the government’s attention.

Ibrahim while speaking to newsmen in the state at the government house on Friday said the bandits told them they would not stop threatening the peace of Kaduna State until the government settles them.

In her words, “Before they released us, the kidnappers told us that they did not have anything against the students.

“The bandits said they kidnapped us because they needed the government to settle things with them and that they also wanted to be educated like other Nigerians. They said they need work and houses too.

“They said if the government does not settle with them, they would continue to make sure that Kaduna State is unsafe. They said they meant it. Some of them are Nigerians, others are foreigners. They spoke mainly Fulani (language) and Hausa.”

The 27 abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna were on Friday handed over to their families.