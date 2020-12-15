Kankara: Abductors of Katsina school children have contacted state govt – Gov. Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari on Monday said the abductors of 333 students of Government Science Secondary School, Ƙankara, have established contact with the state government.

Masari, who briefed President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina on the kidnap, assured that the students would soon be released.

The governor’s assurance was conveyed in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu on Monday.

Buhari is holidaying in Daura.

“We are making progress and the outlook is positive,” the Governor told newsmen after an hour meeting with the President, which started at 2pm.

The Governor, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor of the state, Manir Yakubu, said the kidnappers had made contact and that discussions were already on pertaining to safety and return to their homes.

Masari also noted that security agencies had located the position of the children.

The governor said the President was fully committed to the rescue of the school children, adding that it was only appropriate to visit the President and give him more details of rescue efforts. – The News.