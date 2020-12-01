Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N20bn loan request

Kano State House of Assembly yesterday approved the request of the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to access the N20 billion internal facility.

The loan is to be sourced from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Presenting Ganduje’s letter of request before the plenary, Speaker of the Assembly, Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, disclosed the intention of the government to secure the Assembly’s consent to access the loan.

According to the Speaker, Ganduje is seeking the loan to cover financial liability occasion by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After deliberation, the lawmakers unanimously considered the request and approved the facility.