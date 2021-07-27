Kano Assembly recommends arrest of suspended anti-graft agency boss

The Kano State House of Assembly has recommended the sack and arrest of the suspended chairman of the State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado.

The resolution was made by the ad hoc committee set up to investigate Rmin Gado.

While presenting the report, the chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Alhaji Umar Musa Gama, explained that the 12-member committee had concluded its investigations and mapped out five recommendations.

He said part of the recommendations include sacking of the suspended chairman, his arrest and prosecution, as well as setting up an ad-hoc committee to investigate PCACC’s financial activities from the year 2015 to date.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the session, the Majority Leader of the House, Alhaji Labaran Abdul Madari, said the joint committee set up to investigate Rimin Gado found out that the medical report submitted by the suspended chairman’s lawyer was fake.

He noted that the committee also recommended that the state civil service should take appropriate action on Isah Yusif, a level four officer, serving as accountant at the commission.

Alhaji Madari said the committee also recommended that the accountant earlier rejected by Rimin Gado should assume duty with immediate effect.

Daily Trust gathered that the House session lasted barely 30 minutes before it was adjourned till Tuesday.

Rimin Gado was suspended earlier by the House for alleged misconduct pending the recommendation of the ad hoc committee.

He was later replaced with Barrister Mahmoud Balarabe.