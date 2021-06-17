Kano civil servant flees, another in custody over employment scam

An employee of the Kano State Agency for Mass Education, Tijjani Alaramma, has fled, while his colleague, Abubakar Jibril, 33, has been arrested by the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly selling fake employment letters to unsuspecting jobseekers.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Ibrahim Idris, which was made available on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Jibril, who lives at Dorawar Na’abba in the Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state, was apprehended on Monday after the command received information about his alleged activities.

The statement read in part, “The suspect specialises in defrauding members of the public by promising to secure employment for them in the NSCDC and by downloading fake application forms of the NSCDC for them.

“He usually collect N10,000 each for every application form from members of the public and used to promise his victims that very soon, training would begin in Plateau State.”

The statement advised members of the public to be wary of such fraudsters, stressing that they had no reason to pay for employment opportunities with the NSCDC.

Idris said investigation was ongoing and as soon as it was concluded, the suspect would be charged.

He restated the commitment and determination of the corps to getting rid of criminally-minded elements in the state.

Idris added that the command had launched a manhunt for Alaramma.