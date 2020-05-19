Kano govt adjusts FG lockdown

Kano State Government on Monday reviewed the lockdown order imposed by the Federal Government and extended it to Monday by another two weeks.

The Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the extension of the lockdown on Kano at the daily briefing of the committee in Abuja.

However, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Salihu Yakasai, on Monday made the disclosure in a statement shortly after a meeting held between the governor and religious leaders in the state.

The statement said, “Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has accepted and approved recommendations by a selection of 30 Islamic scholars in Kano for the government to allow Friday prayers to hold as well as Eid prayers.

“The governor gave the directive after a lengthy consultation, with the Islamic scholars, including other government officials at the Government House.

“This means that the relaxation of the lockdown on Mondays and Thursdays will continue, but Friday prayers will also be allowed as well as Eid prayers, but traditional Eid celebrations in the state will not be allowed.

“The Imams have also been directed to ensure that everyone wears a face mask, as well as the use of sanitizers and washing of hands. They should also observe spacing as well as making brief sermon and observing social distancing.

“The state government has also inaugurated a committee that will oversee the distribution of hand sanitizers, sanitation equipment, as well as face masks, among others to Imams of Friday mosques in the state.’’