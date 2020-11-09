Kano govt confiscates, destroys N200m bottles of beer

Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed 1, 970, 000 bottles of beer worth N200 million confiscated within Kano metropolis.

Speaking yesterday during the destruction exercise at Kalebawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said that consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants that could distort the mental capability of a person was forbidden in Islam.

“Even in Kano, we have banned the consumption of beer in all parts of the state,” Ganduje said.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, he said the Hisbah Board was established with the aim of preventing evil social acts in society.

He explained that as part of his administration’s effort of enhancing the welfare of the Hisbah, before this the year 2020 runs out, there would be a salary increase and new uniform for them.

“My administration is proud of the way you discharge your duties, therefore, I wish to urge all stakeholders to continue to give you all the support you need to succeed,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commander General, Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Haruna Muhammad Ibn Sina, said that the beer confiscated is worth over N200 million.

He further said that the board got a court order to destroy over 20 trucks of alcohol.

Ibn Sina while expressing the appreciation of the support given to them by the state government assured the people that the Hisbah would not relent in its fight against immoral acts that are destroying society.