Kano Islamic groups demand sacking of French nationals

The Kano State Coalition of Ulama and Non-Governmental Organisations, comprising of Ulama and Muslim academics, have called on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to disengage all Frenchmen in the services of the state government.

They also called for the immediate replacement of French language with Arabic language in the curriculum of all public schools in the state.

The call was made in a communiqué signed by the coalition’s Organising Secretary, Dr Saidu Dukawa, issued on Sunday at the end of a public lecture where the coalition expressed its disapproval and condemnation of what it termed French blasphemy sketches.

The communiqué, made available to newsmen in Kano on Monday, commended the Kano State Government for its swift action in renaming “France Road” as Madina Road.

The communiqué read, “The cartoons/caricature, which the French history teacher mocked his Muslim students with, are in contravention of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as it affects the right to choice of religion.

“The French President, Emanuel Macron, was not only insensitive to the feelings and sensibilities of the six million Muslims in France, and by extension that of the close to two billion Muslims worldwide, but his action is also acrimonious, hateful, venomous and vile.

“The subsequent crackdown on mosques and Muslim schools in France by Macron is tantamount to matching words with action that Macron and his administration are all out to fight Muslims.

“Consequent upon the foregoing observations, the coalition resolved that Muslims worldwide should consider Macron and his administration as paragons of Islamophobia.

“The coalition supports and affirms its loyalty to all Muslim leaders who expressed condemnation for the actions of Macron and his administration and calls for continuous prayer for them.”

The coalition said Muslims must always be ready to protect the honour and sanctity of Prophet Muhammad “through all peaceful and lawful means, including boycotting French products as well as their economic, financial and political interests until France is pulled down to its knees.”

The communiqué added, “The coalition commends the Kano State Government for its swift action in renaming ‘France Road’ as Madina Road; the coalition calls on the Kano State Government to go a step further and disengage all Frenchmen in the services of the state government, such as in sports and anywhere else.

“It should also replace the teaching of French with that of Arabic language in all public schools.”

Meanwhile, 30 hawkers of herbal medicines were arrested by the Kano State government for using vulgar languages to advertise their products in the state.

These practitioners go about on the major streets and market places using loudspeakers to advertise their products to their respective customers.

The exercise leading to the arrest of the hawkers was spearheaded by the Private Health Institutions Management Agency, PHIMA.

The Agency’s Executive Secretary, Usman Tijjani Aliyu said the task force also impounded 30 cars and wheelbarrows used by the culprits.

Aliyu said, “the task force was established by the Kano State Ministry of Health and my agency (Private Health Institutions Management Agency, PHIMA) was given the mandate to carry out the exercise.

“As at yesterday, Sunday, we have arrested 30 culprits for using vulgar languages to advertise their products. During the first exercise, we arrested 13 and now we arrested another 17 of them. The exercise continues.

“We also impounded thirty cars and wheelbarrows used by the culprits.

“The task force is mandated to sanitize the activities of persons who go to the streets and market places to use loudspeakers and vulgar languages to advertise their products. And the exercise is ongoing.

“They were apprehended around Gyadi-gyadi/Court road, ‘Yan kaba bus stop, Janguza market, Kofar ruwa, Katsina road, ‘Yan kura and Bata.

“The Private Health institutions management agency Taskforce is on a rampage to liberate the people of Kano state from the menace of rampant hawking of Traditional medicines using vulgar words.

“The agency would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to the good people of Kano for their support and information they have been providing continuously to the Taskforce,” Aliyu however stated.

The task force has a backup of security operatives which comprises the police, NSCDC, Hisbah among others