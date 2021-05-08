Kano Pillars bank on Ahmed Musa to win NPFL title

Kano Pillars chairman Surajo Yahaya says the acquisition of Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa will help the team in their chase for the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League title.

Musa Joined the four-time NPFL champions in April ahead of the resumption of the league’s second stanza, in order to stay fit ahead of a possible transfer abroad in the summer.

Pillars are currently second in the league with 36 points from 19 games, behind surprise package Kwara United, who are ahead on superior goals difference.

“We think he’s going to add value to us and improve our chances of winning the league,” Yahaya said.

“When you have a big player in your squad, it makes you better and it is difficult for the opposite team to curtail him. Before the coming of Musa, we had two to three impressive strikers, definitely it’s going to be a huge momentum for us. It’s going to be a huge task for Musa because everyone would be looking up to him to perform very well.”

The second stanza of the league resumes on Saturday (today) with Jigawa Golden Stars hosting Lobi Stars.