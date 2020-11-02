Kano private school proprietors slash fees by 25%

Members of the Association of Private Schools Owners of Nigeria (APSON), Kano State chapter, yesterday agreed to reduce school fees paid by students by 25 percent as directed by the state Ministry of Education.

Spokesman for the ministry, Mr. Aliyu Yusuf, said in a statement yesterday that the members of the association disclosed their decision when they paid a solidarity visit to the state Commissioner for Education in his office.

Speaking during the visit, the National Deputy President of the APSON, Hajiya Maryam Magaji, said their association has decided to comply with the government directives for the reduction of school fees with a view to cushioning the effects of the economic hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic on parents in the state.

She explained further that the directives given to the proprietors to reduce school fees was not intended by the state government to hurt anybody, rather, it was done in the best interest of the educational development of the state.

The national officer of the group said even though their association doesn’t have jurisdiction to force other three sister associations to follow suit, she promised to mobilise all the members of the APSON to adhered to the directives.

“We cannot force the three sister associations to do the same as we do, but we are pledging our loyalty to the government, and we will try and mobilise our members to comply.

“We are not going to media to destroy the good efforts of the ministry, and we would not support anybody going to court to challenge the government decision,” Maryam stressed.

In her speech earlier, the Chairperson of the Kano State chapter of the association, Mrs. Bimbo Awotunde, disclosed that they were at the ministry to solidly support the state government’s decision for the reduction of 25 percent school fees for their students, expressing gratitude to the ministry for maintaining a good working relationship and kind support to the private schools operating in the state.

While responding, the state Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru, expressed his heartfelt appreciation and that of the state government for the decision taken by APSON to comply with the state government directives.

He explained that the state government has every right to make policy but not to hurt anybody, therefore, the issue of school fees reduction was in the best interest of both parties.