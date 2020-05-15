Kano quarantines 2000 Almajirai to curb COVID-19 spread

Kano state government has quarantined over 2000 Almajirai to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the second hotspot of the virus after Lagos state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, stated this on Thursday at the opening of the training for Rapid Response Team, RRT, to manage the Almajirai at their quarantine centres.

He said the trainees were selected from medical doctors, nurses, community health workers and laboratory scientists to test and screen the Almajirai at their camps in Kiru, Gabasawa and Karaye Local Government areas of the state.

The commissioner explained that the Almajirai, including those that had been repatriated from other states to Kano, would be tested for COVID-19

He added that those that tested positive for the virus would be taken to isolation center for treatment, while those that wre negative would be taken back to their homes and reunite with their parents.

“They are all going to be tested for COVID-19 to know their status. Those with the disease will be taken to isolation centres while the negative ones be reunited with their families.

” We have over 2000 frontline health workers in Kano. Adequate Personal Protective Equipment, PPE had been provided for them to protect themselves. They are also working in public facilities. They work at both private and secondary health institutions,” the commissioner said.