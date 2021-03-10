Kano receives 209,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Kano State Government last night received 209,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Receiving the vaccines that arrived through a cargo plane, Allied Air E-Cargo 5N-TON at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa said the first phase will focus on frontline health workers.

Tsanyawa, who represented Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the governor has accepted the vaccine and will soon receive his jab.

According to him, they will also focus on people with underlying health issues and the fourth phase will focus on other target populations.

The commissioner pointed out that the state action committee on COVID-19 would meet to determine the modalities and when the vaccination would begin.

According to him, Ganduje has already started meeting with all stakeholders across the state to ensure that residents are well-sensitized on the need to accept the vaccine.