Kano rejects PTF preliminary report on cause of mass deaths

Kano State taskforce on COVID-19 pandemic has distance self from the preliminary report of investigation disclosed by Presidential Taskforce on mass deaths in Kano.

Team lead of Presidential committee on COVID-19 Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo told journalists on Sunday that the prevailing mass deaths in Kano can be traced to COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Gwarzo, who is also the permanent secretary Federal ministry of Investment, Trade and Industries, disclosed that preliminary investigate carried out by the technical team from Abuja shows that majority of deceased suffered from COVID-19 symptoms.

Reacting to the position of PTF, coordinator of the state taskforce on COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Tijani Hussain insisted that he had no privilege to any preliminary report conducted by the PTF to ascertain the PTF lead’s stance.

Asked whether the Kano team was working in isolation with the presidential technical team, Dr. Tijani contended that both teams are still working as a team but he would rather preferred to main silent until the finally report is made public.

“Our position as state taskforce is clear and it is still the same. That many people died of underlying ailments and not COVID-19. As you know, the government has lunched verbal postmortem and samples have been collected and there are being evaluated.

” Now until the result of the samples is concluded and make public I don’t think I have anything to say and on what the PTF said, I will not also say yes or no until the result is out. As professional and technical personal I will not join speculation “. Dr. Tijani said.