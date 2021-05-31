Kano State won’t witness banditry, insurgency, ethnic clashes – Ganduje

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared that his state would not witness banditry, armed robbery and ethnic clashes.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting/presentations of progress reports on his sixth anniversary in power, held in Kano last Saturday, Ganduje said his administration would continue towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the state.

According to him, “As many ethnic groups found harbor in Kano State, that means the state has become a mini Nigeria,” pledging that his administration would continue to uphold the principle of “oneness of Nigeria.”

“We promise that everybody is an indigene of Kano State. No discrimination, no segregation. In the state, we’re enjoying relative peace. It is peaceful. We will continue towards sustaining this peace in a way that there will be no armed robbery, no ethnic clashes, no banditry or insurgency.

“Nigeria is one and in Kano State, we will maintain this principle of oneness of Nigeria, because the state is a mini-Nigeria where everybody is recognised as an indigene,” he said.

Speaking briefly after some of his commissioners presented their reports, Ganduje said his administration has done “extremely well” in the development of education in the state, promising that his administration would continue with the free, compulsory basic and secondary education policy.

He maintained that education in the state is free and compulsory from primary to secondary level, adding that the most important thing is the political will which has been demonstrated. – Thisday.