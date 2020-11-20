Kano traders tackle Ganduje over eviction notice

Traders transacting business at the Abubakar Rimi Market in the Sabon Gari area of Kano State on Thursday challenged the legal action instituted by the Kano State Government to eject them from their shops.

In a preliminary objection filed before a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Airport Division, the traders challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

The management of Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi (Sabon-Gari) Market Company Limited, a liability company owned by the state government, had earlier served notices to quit on the traders over alleged violation of agreement.

The state-owned company also brought the traders before the chief magistrate, Muntari Dandago, praying the court to order the traders to vacate the government’s property.

When the case was called for mention on Thursday, counsel for the defendants, Abdul Azeez, notified the court that further hearing in the matter would amount to an abuse of court process, since a similar matter was pending before a state high court.

Azeez also said the traders had instituted a legal action against the state government over the forceful use of solar energy in the market.

He claimed that the government’s decision to institute another legal action against the traders at the lower court was a deliberate attempt to frustrate the pending case.

Opposing the position of the defendants, the state counsel, Abdullahi Shamsuden, insisted that the matter before the Chief Magistrates’ Court was mainly landlord and tenants affair.

The presiding chief magistrate, Muntari Dandago, adjourned till December 16, 2020.