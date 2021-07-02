Kanu: Apply same zeal to apprehend killer herders – Ortom advises FG

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has advised the federal government to apply  the same  zeal and strategy it used to apprehend  Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Ingenious People of Biafra (IPOB) to also arrest sponsors of armed herdsmen as well as leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

Speaking at the inauguration of  2021 fertilizer sale in   Makurdi, Ortom said that the arrest of sponsors of armed  herdsmen and leadership of Miyeiti Alla Kauta Hore would  bring the desired peace in the country.

Ortom said that the Presidency would not need to dissipate much energy in the arrest of armed herders since, according to him, the leaders of the Miyetti Allah live in the country.

He stated, “It is regrettable that Kanu who is fighting a just cause could be arrested while leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore are walking about freely.

“Let there be justice and the only way to do this is to arrest the leaders of the herdsmen who have caused so much pain and suffering to our people.

“Let me say that  if Federal Government could deploy so much zeal  to arrest Nnamdi  Kanu they should also be able to apply same in arresting the  herdsmen,  especially, the leadership of Miyeiti Alla Kauta Hore who live with us in the country.”

