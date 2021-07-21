Kanu, Igboho: FG pursuing peace without justice – Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, said the manner the Federal Government is handling the issues concerning leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and his Yoruba Nation counterpart, Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a Sunday Igboho), is akin to pursuing peace without justice.

It said the Nigeria security operatives has, in recent time, shown that they could bite, but urged that they devote similar zeal and energy in tackling the Boko Haram insurgents, marauding herdsmen and bandits in North East, North West and other parts of the country.

The apex Igbo organisation, in a statement by its spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia, flayed what it described as selective efficiency of the security operatives in handling the various cases.

Quoting the words of Pope John Paul II, Ohanaeze said that the only way for peace to reign in society is for justice to be seen to be served to all.

“We recall that Chief Sunday Igboho emerged in the scene because he could not endure the daily menace of the Fulani herdsmen in the Yoruba localities for a very long time. The herdsmen would kill, maim and rape women at random. All entreaties to the Presidency for a swift action against the AK-47 wielding herdsmen appeared to fall on deaf ears. Then, Igboho, in a patriotic heroic zeal, intervened to save the rural farmers, women and children from the daily menace of the herdsmen.

“The rate at which the herdsmen destroy farm crops, attack villages, kill the indigenes and forcefully occupy their ancestral lands is most callous, unconscionable and condemnable. This is where the intervention of the presidency is most needed; and, of course, the Igboho paradox.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, has maintained the need for the Presidency to embrace equity, justice and fairness in public policy formulations and execution.

“And that the various forms of agitation in Nigeria is an effect and not a cause in itself. The cause of the agitations is the obvious injustice in federal public policies.

“Measures should rather be taken to address the causes of the agitations; and, only then, can Nigeria have peace and sustainable economic growth.

“On the other hand, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, who wittingly or unwittingly are now seen as heroes by their people, are but the products of unjust society.

“Therefore, a concerted effort in search of the Kanus and the Igbohos, without addressing the basis of the agitation, is an effort in futility. Otherwise, other Kanus and Igbohos will sooner than later emerge,” Ohanaeze stated.