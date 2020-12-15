Katsina: Anger trails Buhari’s visit to Daura cows instead of Kankara school

A video showing the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), visiting his cows in Daura Katsina State, barely hours after hundreds of boys were abducted by bandits has elicited criticisms from several social media users.

The pupils of Government Boys Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State were abducted by gunmen around 11pm on Friday.

In a video posted on social media on Monday by Sahara Reporters with the time stamp December 12, 2020, however, Buhari is seen with his aides touring his ranch.

The video comes barely a day after Buhari, who is also in Katsina State, failed to visit the school, but sent a delegation from Abuja to visit the school and sympathise with the families of the victims.

Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, said it was obvious that Buhari was not competent and it was time for him to go.

“600 Students got kidnapped in Katsina and he ignored them; instead the lifeless President went to visit his cows! The moment we get it that the Buhari regime can’t be redeemed, we will come to the inevitable conclusion that #Buharimustgo,” Sowore tweeted.

Another Twiter user, @TFatombi, tweeted, “Cows with benefits. 600 lives meant nothing to him.”

“Where a man’s treasure is that’s where his heart is,” tweeted @AdemolaAgunbia3.

Another tweet wondered how Nigerians would endure Buhari’s incompetence for the next three years.

@iamscorefield tweeted, “Is this the president you want to rule till 2023? Remember we are still in 2020. We better focus on #BuhariMustResign not #Endsars.”

@Thedarkhorse123 said the recent abduction of schoolboys could be worse than the kidnapping of Chibok girls in 2014 if urgent action is not taken.

“It appears if we don’t do something in the next 24 hours, we may have another Chibok case in our hands. Anytime this happens and is ignored for two to three days the window closes! The state government is saying 300 (are missing) while Garba Shehu is saying 10 students. We are in a mess,” he tweeted. – Punch.