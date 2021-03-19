Katsina governor concedes presidency to South in 2023

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has said the presidency should go to the South in 2023 in the interest of fairness.

Masari, who stated this during an interview on Channels Television, said, “With regard to zoning, fair is fair. If you ask me, I will, as a person think that we should move the presidency to the southern part of the country.”

The governor spoke barely 24 hours after a committee set up by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party recommended the scrapping of zoning.

But Masari, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, when asked which part of the South should produce the next President, responded, “South is south”.

Masari also claimed that no party had impacted the lives of “ordinary Nigerians” positively through social intervention programmes as the APC.

He added that the party would do well in the 2023 presidential election owing to its social intervention programmes.

“No government, no political party since the independence in Nigeria has brought about social interventions like the APC government. Billions of naira have been paid to ordinary people,” he added.