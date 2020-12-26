Katsina richest man pours funds into Niger Republic election

Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, one of Nigeria’s richest businessmen has thrown plenty of funds into Sunday’s election in Niger Republic, backing the establishment candidate Mohamed Bazoum for presidency.

Mangal, once known for cross-border businesses with Niger, some illegal, has raised the tone of relationship to getting involved with the country’s politics.

In a report by PRNIgeria, Mangal via proxy presented 100 vehicles to the Banzoum campaign in Maradi, the Nigerien border town, which President Buhari is linking with Kano by rail.

All the vehicles were branded “Mohammed Bazoum, 2021” with the portrait of the candidate.

Mangal, whose son Dikko married Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s daughter Aisha in 2017, is reportedly worth around $765 million.

He is a director of Oando, where he has investment in millions of dollars.

His candidate Bazoum is a protege of President Mahamadou Issoufou and the candidate for the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS), PR Nigeria reported.

Bazoum, who will be 61 on 1 January, 2021 is a Nigerien Arab politician who has been President of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS-Tarayya) since 2011.

He has been a political fighter, who had sometimes been jailed for his political beliefs and public statements.

He served in the government of Niger as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1995 to 1996 and again from 2011 to 2015.

He was Minister of State at the Presidency from 2015 to 2016 and was Minister of State for the Interior between 2016 and the summer of 2020 when he resigned to focus on running for the 2020 presidential election.

A record 30 candidates are taking part in the presidential election. Hama Amadou, leader of the opposition and former prime minister was disqualified.