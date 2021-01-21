Katsina schools resume Jan 25

January 21, 2021 0

Katsina State Government has instructed primary and day secondary schools to resume academic activities on Monday, January 25, 2021, even as it charged them to set up security committees before re-opening.

The statement containing the guidelines for the committees was issued by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Badamasi Charanchi, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Musa Dankama.

The security committees, according to the statement, should consist of select management staff, as well as representatives of traditional, religious, and security agencies. They are to assess the security situation in areas where the schools are located.

Setting up of the security committees in schools is not unconnected with the December 2020 abduction of 344 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara.

However, boarding schools are to remain shut till further notice, with boarding students expected to join day schools for the time being.

