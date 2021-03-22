Katsina State moves to reform Almajiri system

The Katsina State Government has identified 106,000 Almajiri pupils across 5,558 Islamic schools in the 34 local government areas of the state in a bid to modernise the Almajiri system of education and avert the menace of street begging in the state.

The state Committee Chairman for Data Collection on Almajiri Pupils, Schools and Reformation of Allo System of Education, Husseini Adamu Karaduwa, stated this in an exclusive interview with THISDAY yesterday.

He said the committee had submitted its report to the state government, and that plans have been concluded to repatriate 7,893 Almajirai to their respective states, adding that 2,058 out of the number to be repatriated are from Niger Republic.

He explained that what the committee recommended for their repatriation is in accordance with the terms of references given to it, adding that: “We have made a submission to the state government, and the government had made an approval on how to go about it.”

Karaduwa said: “At the end of the committee’s assignment, we discovered that the state has 106,000 Almajirai. 7,893 are none indigenes studying Qur’an at various Qur’anic schools across the state; out of this, we have 2,058 who are from Niger Republic. So, 7,893 are the ones that are due for repatriation right now.”

He added that the state government was in the process of reviewing the law that established the state Islamic Education Bureau in order to implement the intending reformation of the Almajiri system of education in the state.

He, however, attributed crimes associated with the Almajiri system to many years of neglect by parents, communities, operators of the system and successive administrations in the country. – Thisday.