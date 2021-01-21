Katsina Vice Principal impregnates 12-year-old student

A Vice-Principal and husband of three wives, Ibrahim Tukur have on Wednesday narrated how he got his student pregnant and who later delivered a baby boy for him in Katsina State.

Tukur, a resident of Kadandani, Rimi local government area of Katsina State said he had been sexually abusing the teenage student for about eight months.

Tukur who is the Vice-Principal of a Community Secondary School in the area said he lured the teenage girl with the sum of N500 and below to his apartment where he lives with his family and where he had sex with her severally.

The Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday paraded Tukur alongside four others for similar offences of rape and others for various crimes and criminalities.

Parading the suspects, the police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah said the victim’s father, Ibrahim Sale told the police that the suspect (Tukur) on several occasions lured his daughter into his house and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her and in the process impregnating her.

According to him, “Penultimate Saturday, at about 16:00hrs, one Ibrahim Sale, ‘m’, of Charanchi L.G.A, Katsina, reported at Rimi Divisional Police Headquarters, that on the same date at about 10:00hrs one Ibrahim Tukur, ‘m’, aged 38yrs of Kadandani Village, Rimi L.G.A, on several occasions lured his daughter aged 12yrs, of the same address into his house at the same address and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. As a result, she became pregnant,” he said.

“Similarly, penultimate Monday at about 1800hrs, one Jamila Salisu, of old B.C.G Quarters Funtua reported at CPS Funtua against One Sa’idu Yahaya, ‘m,’ aged 21yrs, of the same address, who deceived and lured her 5years old daughter into the backyard and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

“At about 1330hrs last Thursday, one Magajiya Ashababu, ‘F’, of Yammawa Quarters, Katsina, reported at the Central Police Station, Katsina, that on the same date at about 17:15hrs, one Lawal Sani, ‘M’, aged 62yrs of Sokoto Rima Quarters, Katsina, lured her daughter, aged 13yrs of the same address at Unguwar Yari Quarters, Katsina and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“On the same day and at about 2200hrs, one Mu’azu Sani, ‘m’, of Makudawa Quarters, Katsina, reported at CPS Katsina against one Sani Kabir, ‘m’, aged 18yrs of the same address, deceived and lured his daughter aged 11yrs of the same address into a house and forcefully removed her pant and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“The Command is worried about the recent upsurge in rape cases across the state and it has become imperative to call on members of the general public, especially parents to always look after their wards.

“Consequently, the Command, under the leadership of CP Sanusi Buba, psc, is collaborating with relevant stakeholders such as the Government, traditional institutions such as religious leaders, women organizations, the media, Civil society organization, Trade Unions, etc., on the necessity of public sensitization in order to rid the state of this menace.

“Recently, from 9th – 14th January 2021, the Command has arrested eight suspected rapists in six reported cases,” SP Isah stated.

Upon interrogation, the Vice Principal, Tukur said, “I have been raping her for about eight months now. I lured her with N500 or at times N200 or N300 to my apartment where we reside with my three wives. I impregnated her and she gave birth to a baby boy for me,” he confessed.