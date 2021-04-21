Keystone Bank educates over 3000 students across Nigeria on financial literacy

In its effort to promote financial literacy and early saving culture, Keystone Bank Limited recently tutored over 3000 secondary school students across Nigeria as part of its activities to mark this year’s Global Money Week and The Financial Literacy Day themed, “Take Care of Yourself, Take Care of Your Money”.

The Financial Literacy Day is a day set aside by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with the aim of instilling healthy financial practices and skills in children for them to have a secure future.

To commemorate this year’s anniversary, Senior employees of the Bank visited 37 schools across the states in Nigeria to empower students with knowledge on how to manage their finances, the importance of acquiring and earning money, creating livelihoods, becoming entrepreneurs, budgeting, and tips to imbibe the culture of saving.

Commenting on the relevance of financial literacy amongst students, the acting Divisional Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Keystone Bank, Izore Bamawo, said that the programme would help drive financial inclusion and promote a healthy saving culture amongst children.

“Keystone Bank is committed to continuously encouraging financial inclusion and supporting financial literacy amongst children as it will help enhance their financial acumen thereby producing financially sound individuals,” she said.

Bamawo further noted that the initiative which aligns with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars on education and youth empowerment would help young people gain financial freedom through prudent money management and clear differentiation of needs and wants.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.