Keystone Bank empowers female entrepreneurs

In furtherance of its commitment to empower female entrepreneurs across Nigeria, Keystone Bank Limited through its Pink Network initiative, recently organized a capacity building workshop., tagged: ‘The Accelerate Business Seminar’ for female business owners.

The Pink Network is an online platform to learn, get mentorship, share business ideas and interact.

The one-day seminar which is the second edition was held on Wednesday December 13, 2017 at the Keystone Bank Learning Academy, Lagos in partnership with Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Fate Foundation, Junior Achievers Nigeria, SME100 and Trans Royal Couriers.

At the event, business professionals took participants through series of discussions on how to access finance and borrow sensibly, thriving in business in the 21st century using the internet, identifying and reaching target market, implementing an effective delivery system, among other issues.

Speaking about the initiative, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Obeahon Ohiwerei said, “Keystone Bank Limited has creatively set up this platform to cater for the dreams and aspirations of women SMEs and the professional working class women.”

“As a financial institution, we understand the importance of women in building a robust economy, but lack of access to entrepreneurial skills, finance, networking, and management skills pose a major setback to women’s economic inclusion. Hence, we took the bold step to provide solution to these challenges.”

“The platform therefore creates an opportunity for participants to receive inspiration to be independent, motivation to achieve their goals and mentoring to guide them on the sure and swift path to be the woman they want to be.”

“ We are deeply committed to supporting female entrepreneurs irrespective of the different stages of their businesses and this workshop is one of the ways by which we seek to actualize this goal,” Ohiwerei said.”