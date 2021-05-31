Keystone Bank, Nasarawa State vaccinate over 1000 students, teachers against typhoid

Keystone Bank Limited, in partnership with the Nasarawa State government, has vaccinated over 1,000 students and teachers of Government Secondary School Garaku, Nasarawa, against typhoid bacterial disease.

The vaccination, which took place on May 21, 2021, according to a statement by the lender, is part of Keystone Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and in line with its never-ending efforts to create sustainable impact within the environment it operates.

The statement quoted Lawal J. Ahmed, executive director, North & Public Sector, Keystone Bank, who was represented at the event by Suleiman Mohammed, regional head, Abuja & North Central, sa saying that health initiatives like this are on the forefront of the Keystone Bank’s CSR drive, especially during unprecedented times such as this.

“At Keystone Bank, we understand the importance of healthy living; a healthy nation will produce a robust economy. So, this is just one of the many health initiatives we have extended to students, school children and Nigerians,” he said.

Ahmed also said that as the students go through their academic pursuit, it was important that they remain fit and healthy.

On his part, Emmanuel Akabe, the deputy governor of Nasarawa State, who also attended the event, commended the bank for being alive to its CSR in partnering with the state government to keep the students in good health.

Akabe further called on other corporate bodies to emulate the gesture of Keystone Bank for the benefit of the larger society.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.