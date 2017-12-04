Keystone Bank reiterates promises in new brand campaign

Keystone Bank Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to deliver unparalleled products and services to its customers with the recent launch of its new brand campaign tagged: “I Bank with Keystone Bank.”

The campaign is geared towards creating awareness for the corporate brand and positioning Keystone Bank as a partner and enabler that supports customers to achieve their goals through opportunities made available by the bank.

Speaking on the development, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank, Obeahon Ohiwerei, said: “With the new focus/drive within the bank, we believe it is imperative for us to re-affirm our commitment to our stakeholders and to highlight the positive strides that we are taking in order to inspire confidence in our customers.

“Every business requires a steady hand that lends the right kind of support and every year, Keystone Bank helps thousands of business people achieve their goals with consistent commitment to quality service. This is one major factor we wish to showcase with this campaign.”

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering tailor-made convenient and reliable solutions to every customer’s needs.