Kidnapped Abuja-bound passengers pay ransom for freedom

Victims of Abuja-bound passenger bus kidnapped in Edo State on Tuesday, on Benin-Auchi road, are paying between N800,000 and N3 million ransom to regain freedom.

It was gathered in Benin that five of the kidnapped passengers had paid the ransom, in order not to spend Christmas in the forest.

It was learnt that the abductors initially demanded N5million ransom from each of the victims, but their families separately negotiated with the kidnappers, to enable the victims regain freedom and spend the Yuletide at home.

Police spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), could not be reached last night to react to the development. – The Nation.

