A reporter with Channels Television, Mr Joshua Rogers, was, on Thursday night, abducted at his residence in Rumuosi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Rogers, who covers the Rivers State Government House for his organization, was reportedly trailed to his residence after he closed from work.

The suspected criminals were said to have accosted him before he alighted from his car, pointed a gun at him and whisked him off to an unknown destination at about 9pm.

A source said the reporter had earlier covered an event in Ndoni in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the State where Governor Siminalayi Fubara commissioned a Primary Healthcare Centre.

The facility was built and donated to the state by the PAMO Educational Foundation founded by former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili on Thursday.

The source said, “Yes he was kidnapped last night at his residence in Rumuosi and taken away in his car by some unknown gunmen. We are appealing to the kidnappers to release him immediately and unhurt. He is just a journalist doing his job and not a money bag. So I don’t know the purpose for his kidnap.”

It was also gathered that the hoodlums have contacted his wife to demand N30million ransom.

Rivers State police public relations officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.