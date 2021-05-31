Kidnappers abduct Nasarawa lawmaker

Ismail Danbaba a member of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, representing Nasarawa Central Constituency has been kidnapped..

The lawmaker was abducted while traveling to Jos, Plateau for an official function on Saturday.

Mohammed Omadefu, Chairman of the Nasarawa Assembly committee on Information, who confirmed the kidnap said Danbaba was kidnapped in the forest area of Sanga Local Government Area, Kaduna.

He explained the kidnapped legislator had passed Andaha in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State heading to the forest area in Sanga local government area of Kaduna when the kidnappers ambushed and whisked him away.

Omadefu said that the kidnappers have made contacts with the assembly but are yet to make any demand.