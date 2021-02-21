Kidnappers attack Adamawa Utd players on Benin-Ore Expressway, demand N50m ransom for driver

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked players and officials of Adamawa United Football Club of Yola, on the Benin-Ore expressway.

The incident occurred at about 5.30 am Saturday.

The players were said to be travelling for their Week 11 NPFL fixture against the MFM FC in Lagos.

It was gathered that phones, money and other valuables were taken away from the players.

The driver of the bus was said to have been seized and taken with away by the attackers.

According to one of the players, Sadiq Lawan who spoke on phone to Yola from Benin, about eight of the attackers emerged from the bush and swooped on the team, shooting into the air.

“They (attackers) ordered us out, took our money and our phones. It was later we found out that our driver was taken away. We came back to Benin City,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Adamawa State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Alhaji Aliyu Jada confirmed the attack.

He said the kidnappers had contacted the team manager and given him 24 hours to produce N50m for the driver to be released

Emmanuel Zara, Chairman, Adamawa United also confirmed that the abductors have established contact and that they were asking for N50 million.