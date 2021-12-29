Kidnappers contact family of Plateau monarch, demand N50m ransom

Kidnappers who abducted the paramount ruler of Gindiri, HRH Charles Mato Dakota, are demanding N50 million ransom for his release.

It would be recalled that gunmen suspected to be bandits terrorising the Mangu local government area of Plateau State kidnapped the paramount ruler on Sunday and whisked him to an unknown destination.

The gunmen stormed the palace at precisely 12:45 am, overpowered the local security guards before gaining access to the inner building in the palace where the traditional ruler was abducted at about 1:00 am.

According to the source who is one of the chiefs in the palace, the gunmen made an incursion into the community without being noticed, adding that there were sporadic gunshots when the monarch was being taken away.

A source close to the family revealed that the bandits on Monday contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N50 million before the monarch will be released.

“The kidnapper called the family on Monday demanding for the ransom of N50 million, the communication did not last more than five minutes. They equally called on Tuesday where the family negotiated the ransom to N30 million, they promised to get back but we are yet to hear from them,” said the source.

However, attempts to get the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, to confirm the development proved abortive as he could not be reached on phone as of the time of filing this report.