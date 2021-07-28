Kidnappers demand N100m ransom for Kaduna monarch

July 28, 2021

Kidnappers have demanded a N100  million ransom before they would release the paramount ruler of Jaba Chiefdom, Kpop Ham, Dr Danladi Gyet Maude, in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The 83-year-old monarch was abducted on his farm in neighbouring Nasarawa state on Monday, and was taken to an unknown destination.

The Jaba Chiefdom shares border with the Gitata community in Nasarawa state where the chief’s farm was located.

A source from the Chiefdom told journalists on Tuesday, that the abductors had called the royal family on phone, asking for a N100 million ransom before they would release the first-class Chief.

The source said the abductors did not go with the chief’s driver and a guard who were with the Kpop Ham when they struck.

