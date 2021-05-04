Kidnappers demand N100m ransom for Kogi LG Chairman

Abductors of Mr. Pius Kolawole, Chairman of Yagba West Local government in Kogi State have demanded N100 million for the release of the elected chairman.

The abductors of the council chairman on Sunday night called the Secretary to the local government as well as one of the family members of the chairman to lay down their demands, Vanguard reports.

The kidnappers also said they were going to call back by 10 am on Monday to continue negotiations but called 12 noon today.

Reportedly, the kidnappers also have reached the Kogi State Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Mr. Taofik Isah who doubled as the chairman of Ijumu council area.

The chairman was kidnapped on Saturday evening on his way from Ilorin, Kwara state capital to his hometown Egbe, a border town between Kogi and Kwara state.

The attack claimed the life of the State Commissioner for Pension Board, Mr. Solomon Adebayo popularly called Akeweje who was in the same vehicle with the chairman.

However, the kidnappers left four years old son of late Akeweje who was in the vehicle at the time of attack.