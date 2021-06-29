Kidnappers demand N20m ransom for Oba Benjamin Oso

The Abductors of Eleda of Eda Ile in Ekiti State, Oba Benjamin Oso, have demanded N20m ransom for the release of the monarch.

The monarch was abducted on Friday alongside his wife on their farm at Eda-Ile.

Family sources revealed to Punch that the abductors on Saturday contacted the family of the traditional ruler and demanded N20m.

“Their demand is on the high side, but when the family attempted to negotiate it downwards, they (abductors) switched off their phone. The entire community is troubled over the development,” Punch was told.

The Ekiti Amotekun Corps Commander, Brig. Gen Joe Komolafe, who confirmed the kidnap, however, said they are on the trail of the kidnappers.

“All the security outfits in the state including police, Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilance groups are already in the forest searching for the monarch. We are on the trail of the kidnappers,” he said.

Ekiti State Police PPRO, Sunday Abutu, however, said they are not aware of the demand for ransom.

He revealed that the Police are working alongside other locals to ensure the freedom of the monarch and apprehension of the perpetrators.