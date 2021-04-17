Kidnappers demand N500m for abducted Kaduna students

Kidnappers who abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State are demanding N500 million ransom and are threatening to kill the abductees if this demand is not met.

This was disclosed by parents of the kidnapped students who said they were losing hope and were uncertain about the government’s promises and intervention.

Thirty-nine students were initially abducted, however, 10 have been released, leaving 29 others in the kidnapper’s den.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, the spokesperson for the parents, Friday Sani said the government has been adamant to meet the demands of the kidnappers, adding that the kidnappers are now calling parents directly and threatening to have their children killed.

Mr. Sani, a father to two of the abducted students, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari as Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, to use his power to hasten the release of the students.

He also appealed to the Kaduna State Government to rescind its decision not to negotiate with the bandits for the sake of the safety of the children. – Channels.