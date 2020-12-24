Kidnappers demand N50m for Rivers LG councillor

The kidnappers of Mrs Hannah Alasomuka, a Councillor in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, have demanded N50 million ransom to set her free.

She was abducted by gunmen at 12 midnight of Sunday, 20 December at her house.

Her whereabouts still remained unknown.

The kidnap victim, who is the Councillor representing Ward 6 in Ikpokiri town, in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, was abducted by three gunmen near Wharf at Igbokiri area, in Ogu/Bolo.

Confirming the incident, the Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Evans Bipi, who is also a kinsman to the Councillor, disclosed that the abductors have requested a ransom of N50 million for her release.

According to Bipi, “It happened on Sunday, at 12 midnight at Ikpokiri, opposite the Wharf. They (kidnappers) called, requesting N50m or she will be killed.”

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, also confirmed the incident to journalists.

He disclosed that the Police’s Tactical Unit had now been mobilised in a bid to secure the Councillor’s swift release.

“Yes, I can confirm that all hands are on deck to ensure her timely release. The tactical unit has been fully mobilised and the Commissioner of Police has given them marching order to ensure that she is released in record time,” Omoni assured.