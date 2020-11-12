Kidnappers release Edo deputy governor’s brother

The kidnapped brother of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Frederick Shaibu, has been released by his abductors.
A family source confirmed the development on Wednesday, adding that the victim was in good health.
“I can tell you authoritatively that he has been released to the family. The family is happy to have him and he is also excited to rejoin his family after his ordeal in the hands of his abductors,” the source added.
He, however, refused to disclose if ransom was paid or not.
Shaibu was kidnapped by gunmen while driving his kids to school in Irhiri, Benin, on Monday.

